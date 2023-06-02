96.6pc wheat procurement target achieved in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The food Department has procured 542,000 metric tonnes of wheat against the total target of 560,938 metric tonnes, showing 96.6 per cent achievement.

The wheat procurement targets of 277,000 metric tonnes in two districts Jhang and Chiniot have been achieved while procurement in Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh is continuing. The details were shared at the deputy commissioner's monthly conference, held in connection with good governance with the divisional commissioner in the chair, here on Friday.

It was told during the meeting that farmers were now bringing wheat at procurement centers voluntarily and the remaining target will be achieved soon.

It was also told that the Food Department teams conducted 3,144 raids so far, registered 18 cases over hoarding /smuggling of wheat and seized 55,181 bags of wheat transported through 3,154 vehicles.

The commissioner ordered for controlling smuggling of wheat during the procurement campaign in the district. She also ordered for providing follow-up of cases registered against accused involved in smuggling of commodity.