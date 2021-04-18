967 covid-19 patients under treatment in HDU KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 967 patients were under treatment in HDU (High Dependency Unit) Khaper Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 208 new patients reported in last 10 days.

A report of the health department said here on Sunday said the number of patients at HDU, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and ventilator was steadily increasing as 162 patients were in ICU and 76 on ventilator in provincial hospitals, the report said.

The rate of positive cases in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be more than 20 per cent with Mardan reaching the highest level with 33 per cent positive cases, Lower Dir 30 percent, Buner 28 percent, Peshawar 26 percent.

Corona positive cases rate in ten districts was more than 10 percent, the Health Department report said and the overall corona positive case rate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 13 percent.