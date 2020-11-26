UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

967 Smoke Emitting Vehicles Fined In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:29 PM

967 smoke emitting vehicles fined in faisalabad

District environment department along with city traffic police imposed Rs 6,67450 fine on drivers of 967 smoke emitting vehicles in line with anti-smog measures during current month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :District environment department along with city traffic police imposed Rs 6,67450 fine on drivers of 967 smoke emitting vehicles in line with anti-smog measures during current month.

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Zameer Hussain said here on Thursday that teams had been constituted which were regularly visiting bus stands and roads across the district.

During the period, the teams checked 3442 vehicles and found 967 emitting excessive smoke, he said and added that fine of Rs 6,67450 was imposed on them in addition to warnings to 191 others.

Meanwhile, city traffic and teams of environment department also distributedawareness pamphlets among the motorcyclists and persuaded them to wearface-masks and glasses while traveling on roads, he added.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Coronavirus has damaged developing economic a lot: ..

10 seconds ago

Dubai Sorts Council discuss cooperation with Frenc ..

7 minutes ago

Inaccessible internet facility once again becomes ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Welcome First ..

2 minutes ago

Police to take immediate action against criminals: ..

2 minutes ago

India football stronghold mourns 'Our God' Diego

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.