967 smoke emitting vehicles fined in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :District environment department along with city traffic police imposed Rs 6,67450 fine on drivers of 967 smoke emitting vehicles in line with anti-smog measures during current month.

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Zameer Hussain said here on Thursday that teams had been constituted which were regularly visiting bus stands and roads across the district.

During the period, the teams checked 3442 vehicles and found 967 emitting excessive smoke, he said and added that fine of Rs 6,67450 was imposed on them in addition to warnings to 191 others.

Meanwhile, city traffic and teams of environment department also distributedawareness pamphlets among the motorcyclists and persuaded them to wearface-masks and glasses while traveling on roads, he added.