UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9,697 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

9,697 proclaimed offenders arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Police Friday said 18,603 alleged criminals including 9,697 proclaimed offenders (POs) had been arrested from various parts of the district during the last year.

According to a police spokesperson, the arrested proclaimed offenders belonged 1,320 to A category and 8,377 to B category.

He said that police arrested 4,598 drug-pushers besides recovering 2096.

77-kg hashish, 75.058-kg heroin, 26.403-kg opium and 91,178-litre liquor from the drug-pushers.

In the crackdowns on illegal weapons, police arrested 3,980 accused and recovered 2,659 pistols, 35 revolvers, 46 carbines, 140 Kalashnikovs, 334 guns, 274 rifles, 151 repeaters and a number of bullets from them.

The police also busted 103 gangs and arrested 328 gangsters besides recovering Rs 108,979,280 from them during the same period.

Related Topics

Police Same Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

51 minutes ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

1 hour ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

1 hour ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

1 hour ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

1 hour ago

DEWA organises training and brainstorming session ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.