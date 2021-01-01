9,697 proclaimed offenders arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Police Friday said 18,603 alleged criminals including 9,697 proclaimed offenders (POs) had been arrested from various parts of the district during the last year.

According to a police spokesperson, the arrested proclaimed offenders belonged 1,320 to A category and 8,377 to B category.

He said that police arrested 4,598 drug-pushers besides recovering 2096.

77-kg hashish, 75.058-kg heroin, 26.403-kg opium and 91,178-litre liquor from the drug-pushers.

In the crackdowns on illegal weapons, police arrested 3,980 accused and recovered 2,659 pistols, 35 revolvers, 46 carbines, 140 Kalashnikovs, 334 guns, 274 rifles, 151 repeaters and a number of bullets from them.

The police also busted 103 gangs and arrested 328 gangsters besides recovering Rs 108,979,280 from them during the same period.