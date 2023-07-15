969MW Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project all set to restart power generation by July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The 969-MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project is all set to resume electricity generation by the end of July, as restoration works in the tail race tunnel of the project are nearing completion.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) Saturday had a detailed visit to the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project to review in detail the restoration works carried out for strengthening the tail race tunnel and preparedness level relating to the resumption of power generation from the project.

Chief Executive Officer, Project Director, Consultants, and Contractors were also present during the visit.

The project's restoration team briefed the Chairman that the task of concrete lining in collapsed area of the tail race tunnel has been accomplished. In addition, the rest of the affected portions in the 3.5 km-long tunnel have also been strengthened through lattice girder, rock bolting, and shotcrete.

Sweeping and cleanliness of the tail race tunnel will commence during the next week. Afterward, pressurization i.e. filing of water in the tail race tunnel will be started, which will lead to electricity generation from the project.

The Chairman directed the project team to adhere, in letter and spirit, to the standard operating procedure (SOP) and the guidelines made by the international experts for the pressurization of the tail race tunnel and smooth resumption of power generation from the project.

Neelum-Jhelum is a run-of-the-river Hydropower Project, that started electricity generation in April 2018. Prior to the suspension of electricity generation due to the collapse of a part of its tail race tunnel last year, the project had provided more than 18 billion units of electricity to the National Grid.