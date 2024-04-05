96th BoG meeting at Ayub Teaching Hospital concludes

The 96th meeting of the Board of Governors (BOG) at Ayub Teaching Hospital on Friday came to a successful close, showcasing the institution's leadership's commitment to addressing challenges and meeting essential needs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The 96th meeting of the board of Governors (BOG) at Ayub Teaching Hospital on Friday came to a successful close, showcasing the institution's leadership's commitment to addressing challenges and meeting essential needs.

During the meeting, Chairman BOG emphasized the significance of establishing a fair and transparent promotion system within the hospital, ensuring efficiency based on performance criteria.

All proceedings were conducted according to Chairman BOG's directives, facilitating thorough discussions on each agenda point, leading to unified decisions under his guidance and mutual consultation.

Key decisions included the promotion of staff whose salaries were withheld due to court orders, reinstating individuals with clear past records as announced by Retired Wing Commander Ayaz Khan Jadoon.

Furthermore, pending allowances were disbursed, and a special Eid allowance for class four employees was also announced.

In response to increased traffic congestion during emergencies, Retired Wing Commander Ayaz Khan Jadoon issued directives to manage parking and ensure a clean environment in the designated area, with a dedicated team enforcing these instructions.

The successful conclusion of the meeting reflects the institution's determination to meet its challenges and fulfill essential needs. Member BOG, Commander Ayaz Khan, assured employees of the hospital's commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services, stressing the importance of their cooperation.

The decisions made during the meeting are expected to have positive effects, with efforts aimed at promoting a harmonious environment and enhancing development and facilities for employees.