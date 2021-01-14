97 arrested with weapons, narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested 97 accused and recovered weapons besides narcotics in the current month.

The police on Thursday said 36.289 kg hashish, 220 gram heroin, 393 liters of liquor, 28 pistols, seven rifles, two Kalashnikovs, four revolvers and 218 rounds were recovered and cases were registered against them.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi said the police were committed to eradicate crime from the district and criminals would be dealt with an iron hand.