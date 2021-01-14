UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

97 Arrested With Weapons, Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

97 arrested with weapons, narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested 97 accused and recovered weapons besides narcotics in the current month.

The police on Thursday said 36.289 kg hashish, 220 gram heroin, 393 liters of liquor, 28 pistols, seven rifles, two Kalashnikovs, four revolvers and 218 rounds were recovered and cases were registered against them.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi said the police were committed to eradicate crime from the district and criminals would be dealt with an iron hand.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 2,671 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Imamul Haq out from Test series against South Afri ..

50 minutes ago

Russia May Have Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, ..

37 minutes ago

SAPM Amin Aslam to inaugurate picturesque Trail-4 ..

37 minutes ago

German economy shrinks 5% on virus hit in 2020: of ..

37 minutes ago

HRW slams India for rights abuses in Kashmir, att ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.