97 Cases Registered Against Doers Of One Wheelie

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana on Wednesday said the police registered 97 cases against doers of one-wheelie and arrested 98 accused on Eid.

He said that the police also registered 26 cases against 37 accused for having weapons. As manyas 469 cases were registered against those involved in aerial firing and arrested 522 accused.

Special teams had been formed against doers of one-wheelie during Eid, Bilal Kamiana said.

