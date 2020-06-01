UrduPoint.com
97 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:42 PM

The police claimed on Monday to have arrested 97 criminals including 43 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

The police also arrested 13 illicit weapon holders and recovered 10 pistols, 2 rifles, a Kalashnikov from their possession, besides arresting 22 gamblers along with stake money of Rs 15040.

Similarly, the police also arrested 15 drug traffickers and recovered 6.910 kg hashish and 522 litres liquor from their possession.

The police arrested 4 kite sellers and seized a number of kites and other paraphernalia during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.

