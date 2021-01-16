97 criminals arrested in two weeks in sialkot

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 97 drug peddlers and other criminals from various parts of the district during the last two weeks

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 97 drug peddlers and other criminals from various parts of the district during the last two weeks.

During the search operations, the police seized 36.289 kg hashish, 220 gram heroin, 393 liters liquor, 28 pistols, 7 rifles, 2 Kalashnikovs, 4 revolvers and 218 bullets from accused.

Cases were registered against the outlaws.