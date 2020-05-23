UrduPoint.com
97 Dead Bodies Recovered From PIA Airbus A320 Crash, Says Dr. Azra Pechuho

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:33 PM

Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho, has said that after the crash of PIA Airbus A320 as many as 97 dead bodies have been recovered and those all are of the ill-fated plane passengers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho, has said that after the crash of PIA Airbus A320 as many as 97 dead bodies have been recovered and those all are of the ill-fated plane passengers.

She, in a joint press conference, with Sindh Information Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Spokesman for Sindh Government, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, at New Sindh Secretariat Auditorium, on Saturday, said that out of 97 dead bodies, 68 bodies were of males, 26 women and 03 dead bodies were of children.

She said that DNA samples of the dead bodies which were beyond the recognition had been sent to a laboratory of Karachi University and their results would be received in 21 days.

The Minister said that 47 bereaved families had submitted their DNA sample so far.

She said that 19 dead bodies had been identified. There were 06 injured persons inhospitals, she said, adding that out of 06 injured persons, 02 were passengers of the plane and04 were residents of model colony.

