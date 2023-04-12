Close
97 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 09:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, around 97 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported so far.

According to Kashmir Media Service, no death has been reported due to the virus in the territory after the emergence of new cases.

49 cases were reported from Jammu region and 48 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 480,230. Among the cases, 174,353 are from the Jammu region and 305,967 from Kashmir Valley.

Fresh Covid cases were reported in Srinagar, Budgam, Kulgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Bandipora, Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi, Poonch and Kathua districts.

