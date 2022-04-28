UrduPoint.com

97 Head Constables Promoted As ASIs

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 06:26 PM

97 head constables promoted as ASIs

In light of the comprehensive recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee, a formal notification has been issued to promote 97 Head Constables of Sindh Police Motor Transport (MT) to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs)

In a simple ceremony held at MT Garden South, members of the Departmental Promotion Committee DIGP T&T Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, AIGP MT Ali Sher Jakhrani and AIGP Telecom Muhammad Ali besides other office staff were also present.

The promoted officials thanked the senior police officers in the DPC and reiterated their commitment to perform their duties with utmost dedication.

