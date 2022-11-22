UrduPoint.com

97 Hindu Pilgrims Arrive Through Wagah Border

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A total of 97 Hindu pilgrims from India arrived here on Tuesday through the Wagah Border to participate in the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Saint Swami Shadaram Sahib.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem, Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas and local Hindu leader Kishan Sharma warmly welcomed the pilgrims.

Group leader Yudhister Lal expressed his satisfaction over the best arrangements made by the government, the ETPB and other departments for the yatrees.

He said Hindu pilgrims were very happy with their visit and they appreciated Pakistani government for making excellent and comprehensive arrangements to facilitate them.

The pilgrims, later on, left for Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi under strict security measures.

A central ceremony will be held at the Shadani Darbar on November 23 to 24. After completing their 12-day visit, the yatrees will return to India on December 3.

A night stay at Khanpur Maher and visits to Ghotki, Sukkur, Mathelo, Mirpur Mathelo, Daharkiand Nankana Sahib are parts of their schedule.

