97 Involved In Cases Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 97 criminals, including 27 proclaimed

offenders, on Thursday.

A police report said teams arrested 20 drug peddlers, 19 court absconders, 11 outlaws

for possessing weapons,10 gamblers and others involved in various cases.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started

action.

