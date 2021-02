FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 97 accused for kite flying during last four days.

According to a police spokesperson, police teams in a crackdown against kite flyers/manufacturersarrested 97 accused and unearthed six factories.

The police seized 15,782 kites and other items, and registered cases against them.