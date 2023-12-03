Open Menu

97 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

97 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Punjab remains in the clutches of the dengue virus, with 97 new cases reported on Sunday.

The latest Health Department data reveals a total of 14,432 confirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

Lahore takes the lead in this unfortunate count with a staggering 6,602 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,633, Gujranwala with 1,533, Multan with 1,379 and Faisalabad with 851 cases. The situation continues, with Lahore reporting an additional 61 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi with 2,Gujranwala with 11, Multan with 10, Faisalabad with 4 and Sheikhupura with 2 new cases. Meanwhile, Narowal, Okara, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Lodhran and Khoshab each reported one case within 24 hours.

Currently, 72 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 38 of them in Lahore district hospitals. The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against Dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that are working tirelessly to combat this outbreak.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033.

