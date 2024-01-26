97% of HFH’s work completed: Dr Jamal

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir Friday said that under the revamping project of Holy Family Hospital (HFH), 97 per cent of the work of the basement, ground and first floor of the old block had been completed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir Friday said that under the revamping project of Holy Family Hospital (HFH), 97 per cent of the work of the basement, ground and first floor of the old block had been completed.

During a visit to the HFH to inspect the ongoing work of the hospital, he said that 78 per cent work of the emergency block had been completed while around 700 workers were engaged in repair and renovation work of the hospital in three shifts.

The minister directed the officials concerned to accelerate the speed of work and achieve the set target within a week.

Dr Jamal said that apart from Holy Family, funds had been given to Benazir Bhutto Hospital and DHQ, hospital for the upgradation of the Rawalpindi health facilities.