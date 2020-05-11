97 passengers arriving from Dubai quarantined

The district administration quarantined 97 passengers, arriving here from Dubai, at PARS Quarantine Centre on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The district administration quarantined 97 passengers, arriving here from Dubai, at PARS Quarantine Centre on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool welcomed the passengers at Faisalabad airport and accompanied them to the quarantine centre.

He also inspected the facilities at PARS campus and ordered for resolving some issues of the people already quarantined there.

He said that cleanliness operation, mosquito-killer spray was being sprinkled repeatedly at the PARS quarantine. He also promised that all facilities would be provided at the quarantine center.