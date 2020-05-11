UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

97 Passengers Arriving From Dubai Quarantined

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:13 PM

97 passengers arriving from Dubai quarantined

The district administration quarantined 97 passengers, arriving here from Dubai, at PARS Quarantine Centre on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The district administration quarantined 97 passengers, arriving here from Dubai, at PARS Quarantine Centre on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool welcomed the passengers at Faisalabad airport and accompanied them to the quarantine centre.

He also inspected the facilities at PARS campus and ordered for resolving some issues of the people already quarantined there.

He said that cleanliness operation, mosquito-killer spray was being sprinkled repeatedly at the PARS quarantine. He also promised that all facilities would be provided at the quarantine center.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dubai Saddar All From Airport

Recent Stories

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcome ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Group Releases 17 Afghan Soldiers in Count ..

2 minutes ago

Three shops sealed for not following guidelines as ..

2 minutes ago

Seven DSPs promoted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 11 May 2020

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.