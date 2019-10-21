97 per cent work on Havalian-Manshera Motorway section completed: Commissioner Hazara

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Monday said that 97 per cent work on Havalian-Manshera Motorway CPEC section has been completed and to be inaugurated soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Monday said that 97 per cent work on Havalian-Manshera Motorway CPEC section has been completed and to be inaugurated soon.

Talking to participants of 26th Senior Management Course who called on him here at his office, he said that 78.78 per cent work on Thakot section has also been completed that would ease the traffic flow to Manshera.

He further briefed that $ 1.9 billion under construction Sinkiyari Hydro Power Project would provide employment to 3,000 persons besides generating 3.081 MW electricity, adding Rs 486 billion Dasu Hydro Power Project would generate 4320 MW electricity and contribute Rs 150 billion to national kitty annually.

He informed the delegation that the district administration has spent Rs 631.383 million on beautification of Abbottabad to make it more attractive for tourists.

Zaheer-ul-Islam said that tree plantation was top most priority of the government and Hazara administration was taking pragmatic measure to make Hazara division clean.

He further said work on computerization of land record was in process that would end chances of corruption in revenue department.