WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema has said that during the ongoing anti-polio drive in Rawalpindi district has achieved 97 percent target to administer anti polio drops to children under the age of five while remaining 2 percent target would be achieved during two days left in the seven days' campaign.

He expressed these views while talking to newsmen after reviewing the progress of anti polio teams here on Saturday. Officials of local administration and health authorities were also present on this occasion. Mr Cheema, on this occasion, has informed that health authorities have set the target to administer anti-polio drops to as many as 1015262 children under the age of five in the district. It was further informed that to achieve the target, as many as 4199 teams were constituted across the district in which 3680 are mobile, 327 are fixed and 192 are transit teams. It was informed that to monitor and ensure the coverage, as many as 245 Union council monitoring officials and 866 area in charge as appointed so that no child under the age of 5 left unattended from administrating drops.

Responding a question, Mr Cheema has said that in Taxila, so far, 99 percent target achieved in which 136110 children were administered anti polio drops, in tehsil Kotli Sattain also 99 percent target achieved in which 22240 children were vaccinated, in tehsil Gujjar Khan, also 99 percent target achieved so far in which 125349 children were administered anti polio drops, in tehsil Murree, 95 percent target achieved so far in which 45100 children were administered anti polio drops, in tehsil Kallar Syedian 100 percent target achieved so far in which 40920 children were administered anti polio drops, in tehsil Kahuta, also 100 percent target achieved so far in which 39349 children were administered anti polio drops, in tehsil Rawalpindi rural, 97 percent target achieved so far in which 248969 children were administered anti polio drops, in tehsil Rawalpindi Cantt, 96 percent target achieved so far in which 125349 children were administered anti polio drops while in tehsil Rawalpindi city, 94 percent target achieved so far in which 178350 children were administered anti polio drops.

He said that 66581 children under the age of five find missing which would be covered during the next two days.