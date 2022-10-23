UrduPoint.com

97 Percent Tree Plantation Target Achieved In Sargodha Division

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2022 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The tree plantation drive was underway in the district as 97 percent target had so far been achieved in the division.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, District Forest Officer Nisarul Haq said that forest department was given a target of planting 955,000 saplings which would be achieved by December 31, adding that 928,017 saplings were planted in the division so far which was 97 per cent of the set target.

He said that 554,730 saplings were planted in private lands while 83,300 saplings were planted at government forest against the set target of 305,000.

The forest department would make all out efforts to achieve 100 percent target of tree plantationin the division, he added.

