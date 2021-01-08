97 persons fined, shops sealed over Covid-19 SOPs violation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration on Friday fined 97 persons, sealed 15 shops and registered FIRs against five persons over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a spokesman of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, the officers of the district administration inspected the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in 536 facilities including shops and vehicles.

Beside, issuing notices to 236 facilities, 97 persons were fined in cash while 15 shops were sealed and FIRs were also registered against five persons.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, a crackdown on the violators of Covid preventive SOPs was continued in bazaars, public transport, BRT stations and in BRT buses and taking legal actions to ensure the implementation of SOPs.