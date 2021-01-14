97 POs arrested during crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Police arrested 97 proclaimed offenders involved in murder, attempt murder and other heinous crimes during a crackdown.

SSP investigation Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani disclosed this while addressing a press conference at headquarters Qillla Gujjar Singh here on Wednesday.

The police also recovered three kalashnikovs , 29 rifles, 27 pistols and hundreds bullets from their possession. SSP said that operation will be continue for eliminating kalashnikov culture.