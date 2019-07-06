UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

97 Power-pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 06:19 PM

97 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 97 power-pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 97 power-pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said here on Saturday.

Mepco teams, accompanying taskforces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 134,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 234,125 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 11 of them on charges of tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

Russia buries navy officers killed in sub fire

1 minute ago

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor for better f ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab govt working for fortifying labour regulato ..

6 minutes ago

Chelsea's Morata to join Atletico Madrid on perman ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Federatsiya Spacecraft Crew Would Be Kille ..

7 minutes ago

Around 2000 students appear for admission test in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.