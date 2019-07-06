97 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 97 power-pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said here on Saturday.

Mepco teams, accompanying taskforces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 134,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 234,125 million was imposed as fine on power-pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 11 of them on charges of tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.