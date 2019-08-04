97 power pilferers held in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 97 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official of the company said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanied by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 213,000 units.

Fine over Rs 2.8 million was imposed over power pilferers. FIRs were got registered against nine of them on the charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.