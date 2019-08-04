UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

97 Power Pilferers Held In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

97 power pilferers held in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 97 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab in a day, an official of the company said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanied by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 213,000 units.

Fine over Rs 2.8 million was imposed over power pilferers. FIRs were got registered against nine of them on the charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Sunday Million MEPCO Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation&#039;s SMS donation platform ..

1 hour ago

DHA tours Expo 2020 Emergency Centre

1 hour ago

GCAA affirms readiness of Emirati airports, nation ..

2 hours ago

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

3 hours ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.