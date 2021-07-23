UrduPoint.com
97 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:20 PM

97 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 97 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera GhaziKhan and detected theft of over 139,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.5 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against 16 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

