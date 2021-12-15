UrduPoint.com

97 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:42 PM

97 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 97 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 97 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 108,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million fine was imposed while six cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

16 minutes ago
 Swati Suspends lady officer over misusing her powe ..

Swati Suspends lady officer over misusing her powers

3 seconds ago
 EU Seeks to Establish Market for Hydrogen Amid Dri ..

EU Seeks to Establish Market for Hydrogen Amid Drive for Clean Energy

5 seconds ago
 Commissioners asks gearing up efforts for encroach ..

Commissioners asks gearing up efforts for encroachments removal from forest land ..

7 seconds ago
 148 new corona cases detected

148 new corona cases detected

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.