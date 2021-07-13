97 shopkeepers imposed fine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates, during a crackdown on shopkeepers involved in overcharging people, imposed Rs 159,000 fine on them.

According to official sources, the magistrates held 1,582 inspections in 95 markets and bazaars during the last two days.

They checked prices of fruits, vegetables, pulses, wheat flour, sugar, meat, ghee and other items and imposed fines on shopkeepers found involved in overcharging consumers.