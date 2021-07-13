UrduPoint.com
97 Shopkeepers Imposed Fine

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates, during a crackdown on shopkeepers involved in overcharging people, imposed Rs 159,000 fine on them.

According to official sources, the magistrates held 1,582 inspections in 95 markets and bazaars during the last two days.

They checked prices of fruits, vegetables, pulses, wheat flour, sugar, meat, ghee and other items and imposed fines on shopkeepers found involved in overcharging consumers.

More Stories From Pakistan

