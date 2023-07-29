970 non-duty paid mobile phones recovered, three held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Custom Intelligence officials claimed on Saturday to have arrested three air passengers from Faisalabad airport and recovered 970 non-custom-paid mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

A spokesman for the Faisalabad airport said that officials of custom intelligence checked three air passengers identified as Usama of Sargodha, Ashraf of Rahim Yar Khan and Sheraz of Muzaffargarh on suspicion and recovered 970 mobile phones, I-pads, drone cameras and other valuables whose duty was not paid.

The accused travelled from Sharjah to Faisalabad in a flight of private airline.

The accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was underway.