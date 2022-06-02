970 outlaws arrested in May

KASUR, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :District police arrested 970 outlaws including proclaimed offenders,robbers,illegal weapon holders,court absconders and recovered narcotics,weapons and cash from their possession during last month.

Police said in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and arrested 56 members of 19 dacoit gangs and recovered Rs.4 million cash and illegal weapons from their possession. The accused confessed to have committed more than 100 robberies.

Likewise, police teams arrested 156 proclaimed offenders, 295 court absconders,108 drug peddlers,196 illegal weapon holders,33 gamblers and recovered 164 pistols, a Kalashnikovs,11 rifles,16 guns ,64 kg charas and 1034 litres liquor from them.

Concerned police registered cases against them.