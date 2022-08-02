9,717 people rescued during July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services, Rescue 1122, rescued 9,717 victims of different incidents during the last month (July).

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla, during a meeting on Tuesday, said the Rescue 1122 received 10,407 calls while 2,317 calls were of accidents, 6,551 of medical emergencies, 123 of fire incidents, 298 of crimes, 11 of drowning, 34 of building collapse, 157 of electrocution and 916 were miscellaneous calls.

The Rescue 1122 teams rescued 9,717 people during emergencies and shifted 6,224 victimsto different hospitals besides providing first aid to 3,111 people.