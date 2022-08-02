UrduPoint.com

9,717 People Rescued During July

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

9,717 people rescued during July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services, Rescue 1122, rescued 9,717 victims of different incidents during the last month (July).

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla, during a meeting on Tuesday, said the Rescue 1122 received 10,407 calls while 2,317 calls were of accidents, 6,551 of medical emergencies, 123 of fire incidents, 298 of crimes, 11 of drowning, 34 of building collapse, 157 of electrocution and 916 were miscellaneous calls.

The Rescue 1122 teams rescued 9,717 people during emergencies and shifted 6,224 victimsto different hospitals besides providing first aid to 3,111 people.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab July Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ..

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

31 minutes ago
 Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: ..

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: Police

1 hour ago
 U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

2 hours ago
 189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For ..

189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For Master’s And Phd Degrees In ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment acti ..

Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment activities during DSS 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperati ..

Dubai Customs discusses furthering trade cooperation with South Korea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.