972 shops sealed in crackdown against illegal sale of LPG

The Civil Defence Department in its drive to control illegal businesses of petrol and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sealed 972 illegal LPG outlets during the year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Civil Defence Department in its drive to control illegal businesses of petrol and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sealed 972 illegal LPG outlets during the year.

Talking to APP, Chief Officer Civil Defence Talib Hussain said the department was making all out efforts to stop illegal business of petrol and LPG, adding special operations were launched against the rules violators in Rawalpindi district.

He said 1440 people were arrested for not having fire-fighting equipment and smoke alarms while fine of Rs 1.5 million was also imposed on rules violators.

Talib said the department had carried out 1680 training workshops and 216 mock exercise in this year while surveillance of 1632 sites were carried out to check dengue larvae.

He said the CNG stations, petrol pumps, hotels and marriage halls owners were warned of strict action if the instructions of the department were not followed.