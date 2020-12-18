UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9788 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

9788 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :More than 9788 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 494 were reported deaths across the district.

According to data shared by the district administration here Friday, 64,511 corona virus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 11,189 cases were tested positive who were provided with the required treatment and 9788 were discharged after recovery.

The administration informed that results of 1633 people were awaited while 52,097 were tested negative.

"Presently 65 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district included 30 belonging to Rawal Town,19 Potahar town, 6 Rawalpindi cantonment area, 3 Gujar khan, 1 Taxila, 3 Kahuta, 2 Kalar Syeda and 1 Murree," it added.

It stated that 836 patients were quarantined at homes.

Related Topics

Murree Rawalpindi Kahuta Taxila

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

21 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

54 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

1 hour ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.