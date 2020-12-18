9788 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :More than 9788 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 494 were reported deaths across the district.

According to data shared by the district administration here Friday, 64,511 corona virus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 11,189 cases were tested positive who were provided with the required treatment and 9788 were discharged after recovery.

The administration informed that results of 1633 people were awaited while 52,097 were tested negative.

"Presently 65 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district included 30 belonging to Rawal Town,19 Potahar town, 6 Rawalpindi cantonment area, 3 Gujar khan, 1 Taxila, 3 Kahuta, 2 Kalar Syeda and 1 Murree," it added.

It stated that 836 patients were quarantined at homes.