979 kanals state-land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration retrieved 979 kanals state-land from land grabbers in Tandlianwala, Mamonkanjan and Garh areas.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala along with police and a team of revenue department raided in Chak No.

499-GB and retrieved 17 kanals 10 marla state land, 48 kanals land in Chak No.506-GB, 88 kanals land in Chak No.511-GB, 416 kanals land in Chak No.507-GB and 200 kanals state-land in Chak No.489-GB.

The accused land grabbers were identified as--Kamran, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Wali, Muhammad Saleem, etc.

The land was handed over to revenue department after retrieval, spokesman added.