97pc children vaccinated against target of 289,343; claims Hyderabad administration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration Hyderabad has claimed that 97 percent children against the target of 289,343 children of up to 5 years age were immunized against polio during the four-day polio campaign which concluded on June 10.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed here on Sunday that tens of thousands of children who were left out during the four-day drive were covered during the two days which followed as the catch-up exercise.

However, he acknowledged that still 6,560 children who were not present at their home during repeated visits of the polio teams and another 470 children whose parents refused the immunization could not be administered the polio drops.

According to the statistics shared by the DC, some 281,745 children out of the target of 289,343 were given the polio drops. As many as 1,422 mobile teams, 313 area In charges, 92 Union Council Monitoring Officers (UCMOs) and 12 Taluka Supervisors took part in the campaign.

The DC informed that initially 54,347 children were not available at their residences during the early visits of the polio teams while parents of more than 2,000 children had rejected the immunization. However, he added, the polio teams repeatedly visited the homes of such children while the local authorities convinced the reluctant families and brought down the number of uncovered children to around 7,000 including 470 refusal cases.