97pc target of polio drive achieved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Asad Aslam said here on Thursday that in the first four days of the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district, 669,245 children had been administered polio drops, which was 97 per cent of the set target.

Talking to APP here, he said on the last day of the drive,100 per cent of the set target would be achieved.

He said 5,000 workers as members of 3,331 teams were going door to door to administer polio vaccine drops to children of up too five years of age.

Similarly, children were also being given polio drops at bus stops, railway stations, government and some private hospitals and Population Welfare Department centres, he said.

The CEO Health said the next two days would be observed as catch-up days, during which registered children, who missed drops during the campaign, would be searched and administered two drops of polio vaccine.