Open Menu

97pc Target Of Polio Drive Achieved

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

97pc target of polio drive achieved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Asad Aslam said here on Thursday that in the first four days of the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district, 669,245 children had been administered polio drops, which was 97 per cent of the set target.

Talking to APP here, he said on the last day of the drive,100 per cent of the set target would be achieved.

He said 5,000 workers as members of 3,331 teams were going door to door to administer polio vaccine drops to children of up too five years of age.

Similarly, children were also being given polio drops at bus stops, railway stations, government and some private hospitals and Population Welfare Department centres, he said.

The CEO Health said the next two days would be observed as catch-up days, during which registered children, who missed drops during the campaign, would be searched and administered two drops of polio vaccine.

Related Topics

Polio Population Welfare Government

Recent Stories

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa ..

Purported audio featuring Bushra Bibi, Latif Khosa goes viral on social media

14 minutes ago
 Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract lis ..

Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

54 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

2 hours ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

2 hours ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

3 hours ago
Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

3 hours ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

4 hours ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan