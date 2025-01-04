97th Birthday Anniversary Of ZAB Will Celebrate On Sunday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Workers of Pakistan Peoples Party and local leaders of Larkana will be celebrated the 97th birthday anniversary of their dynamic leader and Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) by cutting cakes in a number of Northern Sindh towns on Sunday.
At the ancestral graveyard of Bhutto family, the Qur'an Khawani recitation will be started from 10:30 am to 11:30.am.
Larkana District President PPP and MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, District Council Chairman Aijaz Ahmed Laghari other party leaders and workers will pay tribute to their Shaheed's by laying floral wreaths at shrine of Z.
A Bhutto.
On the occasion of the birthday of Quaid Awam, SZABIST Foundation and People's Doctors Forum, PPP Taluka Ratodero and PPP District Larkana will be orginazed with the free eye camp for poor and needy patients.
Birthday ceremony will also be held at Arts Council Larkana and MNAs, MPs, office bearers of Pakistan Peoples Party district Larkana, office bearers of talukas, cities, union councils, wards and units, member district council, member district working committee and others were participate.
Recent Stories
Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes
British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 28,400 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
97th birthday anniversary of ZAB will celebrate on Sunday2 minutes ago
-
122nd Midshipmen, 30th Short Service commissioning parade held at Naval Academy2 minutes ago
-
ARBU Police nab two members of organized dacoit gang12 minutes ago
-
PML-N believes in economic agenda: Ahsan Iqbal22 minutes ago
-
PML-N open to serious dialogue: Bilal Azhar Kiyani52 minutes ago
-
Mahfil, Naz theater sealed over SOPs violations1 hour ago
-
Mangi Dam project to be completed within two years: Imran Gichki1 hour ago
-
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference1 hour ago
-
Excise police seize 4000g ice in DIKhan1 hour ago
-
Re-polling for 15 polling stations in PB-45 on Sunday1 hour ago
-
Two dacoits rearrested after encounter2 hours ago