98 Accused Of Greater Iqbal Park Harassment Case Released

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A local court on Friday released 98 people arrested in Ayesha Akram harassment case in Greater Iqbal Park.

The police produced a total of 104 accused before the court of Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfraz Cheema.

The court was informed that the accused were in custody on the charge of harassment with TikToker Ayesha Akram which happened at the Greater Iqbal Park on August 14.

The court was informed that 104 accused were sent to jail for identification parade.

The court asked the police, on which legal grounds, the accused were arrested and sent to jail.

The police told the court the victim identified only six accused during the identification parade.

The investigation officer requested the court to order the release of all those accused who had not been identified in identification parade and take their Names out of FIR.

On it, the court ordered the release of 98 accused from the case.

Meanwhile, another court extended the pre-arrest bails of two accused Aziz Shiekh and Shehroz Saeed in the case till September 14.

The council of the accused appeared before the court and submitted that his clients wanted to record their statements for investigation in the case registered in Lorry Ada police station.

The council requested the court to issue order to police not to arrest them as they were voluntarily ready to record their statements.

Additional district and sessions judge Muhammad Saeed sought the record from the policetill the next date of hearing on September 14.

