98 arrested for profiteering, selling under-weight roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday registered 108 FIRs against shopkeepers for profiteering, selling under-weight roti and lack of official price list, said a news release issued here.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration inspected 546 shops and registered FIRs against 108 shopkeepers.

The district administration has arrested 98 shopkeepers and also sealed 26 shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar the officers of the district administration issued official price list on daily basis after completion of the auction of fruits and vegetable in market and later they ensured its implementation by taking action against theviolators.