UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

98 Arrested For Profiteering, Selling Under-weight Roti

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:26 PM

98 arrested for profiteering, selling under-weight roti

District administration Peshawar Wednesday registered 108 FIRs against shopkeepers for profiteering, selling under-weight roti and lack of official price list, said a news release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday registered 108 FIRs against shopkeepers for profiteering, selling under-weight roti and lack of official price list, said a news release issued here.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration inspected 546 shops and registered FIRs against 108 shopkeepers.

The district administration has arrested 98 shopkeepers and also sealed 26 shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar the officers of the district administration issued official price list on daily basis after completion of the auction of fruits and vegetable in market and later they ensured its implementation by taking action against theviolators.

Related Topics

Peshawar Price Market

Recent Stories

Patients suffer as OPD boycott continues in civil ..

1 minute ago

Factory raided on preparing counterfeit product of ..

2 minutes ago

Heroin factory seized, three arrested

2 minutes ago

Secretary orders survey, registration of fruit pla ..

2 minutes ago

IMF Warns Against Premature Fiscal Support Withdra ..

2 minutes ago

CM's aide directs timely completion of Naguman-Sha ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.