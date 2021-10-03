UrduPoint.com

98 Corona Patients Under Treatment At LRH: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The city's big hospital, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has recorded 98 corona patients were under treatment of which 13 were at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The spokesman of hospital Muhammad Asim said 400 beds have been reserved for coronavirus patients at LRH.

He said that eight new corona patients have been admitted in the hospital during last 24 hours.

He said the hospital administration has made convincing arrangements to cope with any situation, adding thousands of people were administering corona vaccination on daily basis.

