UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

98 Deaths, 3073 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:20 PM

98 deaths, 3073 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

As many as 3,073 new cases of coronavirus with 98 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 3,073 new cases of coronavirus with 98 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 285,542 while total deaths were recorded 7,897 and recoveries 232,135.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,452 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 66 in Kasur, 58 in Sheikhupura, 55 in Nankana Sahib, 112 in Rawalpindi, 23 in Attock, 13 in Jehlum, 4 in Chakwal, 46 in Gujranwala, 12 in Mandi Bahauddin, 9 in Narowal, 65 in Hafizabad, 30 in Sialkot, 9 in Gujrat, 335 in Faisalabad, 10 in Toba Tek Singh, 26 in Chiniot, 29 in Jhang, 90 in Sargodha, 5 in Mianwali, 70 in Khoshab, 11 in Bhakkar, 174 in Multan, 14 in Vehari, 19 in Khanewal, 23 in Lodhran, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 19 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 7 in Layyah, 2 in Rajanpur, 93 in Rahimyar Khan, 70 in Bahawalpur, 17 Bahawalnagar, 36 in Okara, 36 in Pakpattan and 28 in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 4,453,982 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Innovative modes of treatment can help control spr ..

2 minutes ago

Sasta bazaars set up to facilitate people during R ..

2 minutes ago

Spotify founder Ek eyes Arsenal

6 minutes ago

Malaysian artist arrested for allegedly insulting ..

6 minutes ago

Huge fire breaks out in Lahore factory; no casualt ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.