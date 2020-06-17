UrduPoint.com
98 Drug Peddlers Held, 52 Kg Narcotics Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:23 AM

Islamabad Saddar Zone police arrested 98 drug pushers and 119 absconders during last two months and recovered cache of narcotics and 902 wine bottles from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Saddar Zone police arrested 98 drug pushers and 119 absconders during last two months and recovered cache of narcotics and 902 wine bottles from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, Islamabad Saddar Zone police teams headed by SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk nabbed 98 drug pushers and recovered 41.158 kilogram hashish, 8.175 kilogram heroin, 3.260 kilogram opium, 26 gram ice and 902 wine bottles from them.

The police also arrested 119 absconders during the same period while 41 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons and 36 pistols, three rifles, three daggers and 207 rounds were recovered from them.

SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in anti-social activities would have to face action as per law. He also directed SDPOs and SHOs of Saddar police area to ensure effective policing measures.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the police in curbing activities of such elements.

