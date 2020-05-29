98 field teams deployed for eradication of locusts: Agri Minister

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu Friday said that leave of all the officers of the Agriculture Department has been canceled in view of heavy rains forecast while 98 field teams were deployed by the provincial government for survey and monitoring of the situation for eradication of locusts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu Friday said that leave of all the officers of the Agriculture Department has been canceled in view of heavy rains forecast while 98 field teams were deployed by the provincial government for survey and monitoring of the situation for eradication of locusts.

He said that locusts could damage crops in desert areas due to rains. The spray campaign on affected crops was being carried out by Sindh government, he added.

He said that locusts were eradicated by spraying on 8448 hectares in 12 affected districts of the province in 24 hours.

More than 6.35 million field teams have surveyed and sprayed 27,433 hectares, he said.

Ismail Rahu said that it has been done in Badin, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar, Nowshero Feroze, Sukkur, SBA, Kashmore, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Dadu and Jamshoro.

The provincial minister said that teams of agriculture department are working day and night. Survey teams are on alert in the desert areas and surveys and monitoring are also being carried out, he added.