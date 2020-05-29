UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

98 Field Teams Deployed For Eradication Of Locusts: Agri Minister

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:12 PM

98 field teams deployed for eradication of locusts: Agri Minister

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu Friday said that leave of all the officers of the Agriculture Department has been canceled in view of heavy rains forecast while 98 field teams were deployed by the provincial government for survey and monitoring of the situation for eradication of locusts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu Friday said that leave of all the officers of the Agriculture Department has been canceled in view of heavy rains forecast while 98 field teams were deployed by the provincial government for survey and monitoring of the situation for eradication of locusts.

He said that locusts could damage crops in desert areas due to rains. The spray campaign on affected crops was being carried out by Sindh government, he added.

He said that locusts were eradicated by spraying on 8448 hectares in 12 affected districts of the province in 24 hours.

More than 6.35 million field teams have surveyed and sprayed 27,433 hectares, he said.

Ismail Rahu said that it has been done in Badin, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar, Nowshero Feroze, Sukkur, SBA, Kashmore, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Dadu and Jamshoro.

The provincial minister said that teams of agriculture department are working day and night. Survey teams are on alert in the desert areas and surveys and monitoring are also being carried out, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Alert Sukkur Jamshoro Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari All Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

Four doctors die of Coronavirus in Peshawar and La ..

7 minutes ago

Serbian President Says Will Attend Victory Parade ..

2 seconds ago

Japanese Football League's 1st Division to Resume ..

3 seconds ago

Russian Space Agency Confirms Crew Lists for Octob ..

5 seconds ago

Partly cloudy, humid weather likely in Karachi on ..

6 seconds ago

Over Rs 11mln fine imposed on profiteers during cu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.