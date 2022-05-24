98% forest fire extinguished in Sherani: Wasey

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasey on Tuesday said 98 percent of forest fire in Sherani had been controlled in collaboration with federal and provincial governments.

He was addressing a press conference here at the Chief Minister's Secretariat along with Provincial Minister Noor Mohammad Dummar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah and others.

The minister said that he along with Chief Minister and other officials visited Sherani and inspected the area and added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to utilize all resources to provide compensation and relief to the victims.

"However, there are still embers, if the strong wind does not blow, the fire will be extinguished today or tomorrow", he said adding that disasters occur but its responsibility of the government to provide relief to the people and help them.

He said the government of Pakistan was grateful to the Iranian government for sending a plane to put out the fire saying that the fire has affected an area of 12 to 15 kilometers.

Maulana Abdul Wasey said that the government had evacuated more than 500 families and provided facilities to them and three people had died in the incident of forest fire so far.

The provincial government had announced Rs one million for each victim while the federal government will also compensate them, he mentioned.

Responding to a question, he said that in future, firefighters would be arranged immediately to save valuable assets like forests in the areas despite arrangements would be made to replant the forests.

He said that the damage caused by the fire is being assessed which would be rectified and there are various reports regarding the causes of the fire.

He said that investigation was underway to determine the final reasons.

He said that Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Jam Kamal Khan, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind visited my residence and discussed current situation of Balochistan government.