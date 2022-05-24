UrduPoint.com

98% Forest Fire Extinguished In Sherani: Wasey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 10:47 PM

98% forest fire extinguished in Sherani: Wasey

Federal Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasey on Tuesday said 98 percent of forest fire in Sherani had been controlled in collaboration with federal and provincial governments

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasey on Tuesday said 98 percent of forest fire in Sherani had been controlled in collaboration with federal and provincial governments.

He was addressing a press conference here at the Chief Minister's Secretariat along with Provincial Minister Noor Mohammad Dummar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah and others.

The minister said that he along with Chief Minister and other officials visited Sherani and inspected the area and added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to utilize all resources to provide compensation and relief to the victims.

"However, there are still embers, if the strong wind does not blow, the fire will be extinguished today or tomorrow", he said adding that disasters occur but its responsibility of the government to provide relief to the people and help them.

He said the government of Pakistan was grateful to the Iranian government for sending a plane to put out the fire saying that the fire has affected an area of 12 to 15 kilometers.

Maulana Abdul Wasey said that the government had evacuated more than 500 families and provided facilities to them and three people had died in the incident of forest fire so far.

The provincial government had announced Rs one million for each victim while the federal government will also compensate them, he mentioned.

Responding to a question, he said that in future, firefighters would be arranged immediately to save valuable assets like forests in the areas despite arrangements would be made to replant the forests.

He said that the damage caused by the fire is being assessed which would be rectified and there are various reports regarding the causes of the fire.

He said that investigation was underway to determine the final reasons.

He said that Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Jam Kamal Khan, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind visited my residence and discussed current situation of Balochistan government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Fire Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Died Farah All Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

OCAC confirms fuel sufficiency in Punjab

OCAC confirms fuel sufficiency in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 French Foreign Minister Urges EU to Quickly Adopt ..

French Foreign Minister Urges EU to Quickly Adopt Next Package of Sanctions Agai ..

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Prosecutor General Says Exchange of Conv ..

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Says Exchange of Convicted Russian Soldier 'Possibl ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI never consulted issues with opposition: Ahsan ..

PTI never consulted issues with opposition: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Von Der Leyen Says No Chance of Striking Deal on R ..

Von Der Leyen Says No Chance of Striking Deal on Russian Oil Embargo at Next EU ..

32 minutes ago
 Two brothers convicted in human trafficking case

Two brothers convicted in human trafficking case

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.