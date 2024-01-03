Open Menu

98 Held For Encroachment In Karkhano Market

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM

98 held for encroachment in Karkhano market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) As per the direction of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Zahidullah, the traffic police carried out operations against encroachment in the renowned Karkhano market and held 98 persons.

The traffic police also took legal action against owners of 80 motorcycles over violation of the no parking zone.

The CTO warned that the operations against the encroachment mafia would continue adding that there would be no leniency against the mafias.

