98 illegal petrol pumps sealed in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Civil Defence Kasur sealed 98 illegal petrol pumps in the district in December 2020.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, District Civil Defence Officer Saifullah said that civil defence officials accompanied by Assistant Collector Customs conducted raids at various parts of the district and sealed illegal filling stations.

Giving break-up, he said that 22 petrol pumps were sealed in tehsil Kasur, 38 in tehsil Pattoki, 32 in Teshil Chunian and 9 filling stations were sealed in Teshil Kot Radha Kishan.

The officials also de-sealed three petrol pumps after their owners got licenses from the deputy commissioner office and presenting K-farm.