UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

98 Illegal Petrol Pumps Sealed In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:00 PM

98 illegal petrol pumps sealed in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Civil Defence Kasur sealed 98 illegal petrol pumps in the district in December 2020.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, District Civil Defence Officer Saifullah said that civil defence officials accompanied by Assistant Collector Customs conducted raids at various parts of the district and sealed illegal filling stations.

Giving break-up, he said that 22 petrol pumps were sealed in tehsil Kasur, 38 in tehsil Pattoki, 32 in Teshil Chunian and 9 filling stations were sealed in Teshil Kot Radha Kishan.

The officials also de-sealed three petrol pumps after their owners got licenses from the deputy commissioner office and presenting K-farm.

Related Topics

Petrol Kasur Chunian Pattoki Kot Radha Kishan December 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Central Afric ..

3 minutes ago

China asks its pharmaceutical companies to acceler ..

19 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 43 people during last 24 hours i ..

41 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 January 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Shabab Al Ahli clinch fifth Super Cup title

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.