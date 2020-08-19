98 illegal structures demolished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has demolished almost 98 structures constructed illegally on state land through its ant-encroachment drive.

The anti-encroachment teams conducted almost 108 operations across the city during the last week.

The directorate also confiscated material from 490 encroachers during the drive, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The areas where operations were conducted included sector F-6, F-7, F-8, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, I-14, Park Enclave, Bari Imam, Panj Garaan, PWD Colony, Expressway, Khana Pul, Malpur, Zia Masjid, AAbpara, Tarnol and others.