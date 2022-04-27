98 kg charas seized, 3 car-riders arrested

Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested three drug traffickers and recovered 98 kilogram (kg) charas from a car

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested three drug traffickers and recovered 98 kilogram (kg) charas from a car.

According to police spokesman, SHO Thikriwala police station Rana Asim on a tip-off erected picket near Landa Bridge Bypass Chak 66-JB and signaled a suspected car (AVJ-107).

During search, the police recovered 98 kg charas hidden in secret areas of the four-wheeler after packing it in 82 packets. The police arrested three car-riders including Sher Abbas resident of Chak 204-JB Chiniot, Farooq Javaid resident of Baghban Pura Faisalabad and Rizwan Shafi resident of Jhang.

During initial investigation, the accused were carrying narcotics to supply it at various dens when they were caught. A case has been registered against them while further investigation was under progress.