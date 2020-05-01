UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

98 Members Of Tableeghi Jamat Left For Native Areas In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:01 PM

98 members of tableeghi jamat left for native areas in Peshawar

As many as ninety eight members of Tableeghi jamat were allowed to proceed to their native areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :As many as ninety eight members of Tableeghi jamat were allowed to proceed to their native areas.

According to district administrations here Friday, the members were allowed to proceed to their native areas after completing quarantine period in Tableeghi Markaz of Bajuar.

The tests of these ninety eight person were being received by the authorities afterwards they were given permission to leave quarantine areas for their homes.

Meanwhile, nine patients of corona virus are being shifted from Tableeghi Markaz Saeedabad Phatak to District Headquarters Hospital Khar for treatment.

Related Topics

Saeedabad From

Recent Stories

54 allottees get possession letters in G-14

18 seconds ago

No new COVID-19 positive case appears in AJK

21 seconds ago

Cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

Cases against 1400 persons, fines to 12309 various ..

28 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur

28 minutes ago

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Plans to Announc ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.