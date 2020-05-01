98 members of tableeghi jamat left for native areas in Peshawar

As many as ninety eight members of Tableeghi jamat were allowed to proceed to their native areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :As many as ninety eight members of Tableeghi jamat were allowed to proceed to their native areas.

According to district administrations here Friday, the members were allowed to proceed to their native areas after completing quarantine period in Tableeghi Markaz of Bajuar.

The tests of these ninety eight person were being received by the authorities afterwards they were given permission to leave quarantine areas for their homes.

Meanwhile, nine patients of corona virus are being shifted from Tableeghi Markaz Saeedabad Phatak to District Headquarters Hospital Khar for treatment.